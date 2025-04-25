India's Athletic Prowess: Asian Championships Squad Announced
India's 59-member team for the Asian Athletics Championships was announced, with notable absences including Neeraj Chopra. The squad features record holders like Animesh Kujur but omits others due to recent performances. Chopra's focus remains on upcoming Diamond League events and World Championships, as he skips this competition.
India announced a robust 59-member squad for the upcoming Asian Athletics Championships in South Korea, though star athlete Neeraj Chopra will not be competing.
The renowned javelin thrower, who has set his sights on Diamond League Meetings and the World Championships, was expectedly absent from the list released on Friday.
Among the highlights, sprinter Animesh Kujur's national record earned him a spot, while some athletes missed out as others excelled or met qualification criteria abroad.
