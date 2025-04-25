India's Athletic Prowess: Asian Championships Squad Announced

India announced a robust 59-member squad for the upcoming Asian Athletics Championships in South Korea, though star athlete Neeraj Chopra will not be competing.

The renowned javelin thrower, who has set his sights on Diamond League Meetings and the World Championships, was expectedly absent from the list released on Friday.

Among the highlights, sprinter Animesh Kujur's national record earned him a spot, while some athletes missed out as others excelled or met qualification criteria abroad.

(With inputs from agencies.)