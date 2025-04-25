Left Menu

India's Athletic Prowess: Asian Championships Squad Announced

India's 59-member team for the Asian Athletics Championships was announced, with notable absences including Neeraj Chopra. The squad features record holders like Animesh Kujur but omits others due to recent performances. Chopra's focus remains on upcoming Diamond League events and World Championships, as he skips this competition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-04-2025 16:09 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 16:09 IST
India's Athletic Prowess: Asian Championships Squad Announced
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India announced a robust 59-member squad for the upcoming Asian Athletics Championships in South Korea, though star athlete Neeraj Chopra will not be competing.

The renowned javelin thrower, who has set his sights on Diamond League Meetings and the World Championships, was expectedly absent from the list released on Friday.

Among the highlights, sprinter Animesh Kujur's national record earned him a spot, while some athletes missed out as others excelled or met qualification criteria abroad.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

 Global
2
Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

 Global
3
Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

 India
4
South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and IoT merge to revolutionize urban mobility with real-time smart traffic optimization

AI drives better ESG outcomes through efficiency and supply chain innovation

LLMs show strengths in climate literacy but struggle with weather data precision

Digital resilience over parental control: Future of teen online protection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025