Nida Dar Steps Back: A Bold Move for Mental Well-being

Pakistan women's cricket star Nida Dar has stepped back from national selection, citing mental health issues as the reason. The 39-year-old former captain announced her decision via social media, highlighting the toll both personal and professional challenges have taken on her well-being. She seeks privacy during this period.

In a significant development for Pakistan women's cricket, veteran player Nida Dar has chosen to withdraw from national team selection, marking a first due to mental health concerns in the country's cricket history.

The 39-year-old, who has been a stalwart in the team and a former captain, announced on social media that she needs a break from cricket to refocus on her mental health, amidst recent challenges both personally and professionally.

Despite informing the Pakistan Cricket Board and participating in an initial fitness test, Dar decided against attending a training camp for ICC Women's World Cup qualifiers, underscoring the importance she places on her mental well-being.

(With inputs from agencies.)

