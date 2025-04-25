Kisnorbo's Tunnel Vision: Yokohama F Marinos Gears Up for Showdown with Al-Nassr
Yokohama F Marinos' interim manager Patrick Kisnorbo remains focused on his squad ahead of their Asian Champions League quarter-final against Al-Nassr. Despite a challenging J-League season, Kisnorbo's team is determined to succeed, emphasizing resilience against formidable opponents like Cristiano Ronaldo's side.
With anticipation building for the Asian Champions League Elite quarter-final, Yokohama F Marinos' interim manager Patrick Kisnorbo remains undeterred by outside distractions. As he focuses on refining his squad, the team readies itself for the battle against Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia.
Kisnorbo's second match in charge, held at Jeddah's Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Stadium, follows a challenging start to the season that saw his predecessor, Steve Holland, depart after poor performances left Marinos at the foot of the J-League table. Despite these setbacks and a recent defeat by Urawa Red Diamonds, the team remains steadfast in their ambitions.
Former Melbourne City coach Kisnorbo emphasized self-reliance and the readiness of his players as they prepare for this high-stakes encounter. With last year's final defeat as motivation, the squad is determined to overcome the odds in a match where they enter as underdogs against the financially robust Saudi clubs.
(With inputs from agencies.)
