Kisnorbo's Tunnel Vision: Yokohama F Marinos Gears Up for Showdown with Al-Nassr

With anticipation building for the Asian Champions League Elite quarter-final, Yokohama F Marinos' interim manager Patrick Kisnorbo remains undeterred by outside distractions. As he focuses on refining his squad, the team readies itself for the battle against Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia.

Kisnorbo's second match in charge, held at Jeddah's Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Stadium, follows a challenging start to the season that saw his predecessor, Steve Holland, depart after poor performances left Marinos at the foot of the J-League table. Despite these setbacks and a recent defeat by Urawa Red Diamonds, the team remains steadfast in their ambitions.

Former Melbourne City coach Kisnorbo emphasized self-reliance and the readiness of his players as they prepare for this high-stakes encounter. With last year's final defeat as motivation, the squad is determined to overcome the odds in a match where they enter as underdogs against the financially robust Saudi clubs.

