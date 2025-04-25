Financial Missteps Leave Pakistan Out of Azlan Shah Cup

The Malaysian Hockey Federation has decided not to extend an invitation to Pakistan for the prestigious annual Azlan Shah Cup. This decision comes after the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) failed to settle a debt of USD 10,349 with the Johar Hockey Association, according to sources.

A source within the PHF revealed that the Johar Association has sent an official letter demanding the dues, which relate to travel and accommodation expenses incurred when PHF officials, and their families, traveled with the team to Malaysia in October 2023. Although the team's expenses were covered by the event organizers, officials were expected to pay their own way.

The issue has been escalated, with the Johar Association threatening to involve the International Hockey Federation (FIH) if the matter is not resolved. The new PHF leadership finds itself in a difficult position as it contends with financial constraints. Meanwhile, the Azlan Shah Cup is scheduled to commence in Ipoh from November 22 to 29.

(With inputs from agencies.)