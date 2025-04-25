Left Menu

Financial Missteps Leave Pakistan Out of Azlan Shah Cup

The Malaysian Hockey Federation has excluded Pakistan from the Azlan Shah Cup due to unpaid dues of USD 10,349 owed to the Johar Hockey Association. The debt stems from accommodation and travel expenses incurred by officials of the Pakistan Hockey Federation during a trip to Malaysia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Karachi | Updated: 25-04-2025 17:39 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 17:39 IST
Financial Missteps Leave Pakistan Out of Azlan Shah Cup
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The Malaysian Hockey Federation has decided not to extend an invitation to Pakistan for the prestigious annual Azlan Shah Cup. This decision comes after the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) failed to settle a debt of USD 10,349 with the Johar Hockey Association, according to sources.

A source within the PHF revealed that the Johar Association has sent an official letter demanding the dues, which relate to travel and accommodation expenses incurred when PHF officials, and their families, traveled with the team to Malaysia in October 2023. Although the team's expenses were covered by the event organizers, officials were expected to pay their own way.

The issue has been escalated, with the Johar Association threatening to involve the International Hockey Federation (FIH) if the matter is not resolved. The new PHF leadership finds itself in a difficult position as it contends with financial constraints. Meanwhile, the Azlan Shah Cup is scheduled to commence in Ipoh from November 22 to 29.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

 Global
2
Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

 Global
3
Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

 India
4
South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sideloaded child monitoring apps flagged for stalkerware tactics and data risks

Why legal safeguards alone can’t tame AI’s role in climate crisis

Bias in AI credit scoring systems widespread

AI is better than experts at detecting medical image manipulation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025