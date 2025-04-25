Fast Bowling Renaissance: The Ishant Sharma Transformation
Indian pacer Ishant Sharma revamped his career by focusing on biomechanics and workload management with the help of Steffan Jones. Once considered past his prime, Sharma found renewed pace and intensity through scientific methods, ultimately impressing in the latest IPL season.
In a decisive career turnaround, Indian fast bowler Ishant Sharma has demonstrated remarkable resilience and adaptability, working with English coach Steffan Jones to regain his former glory.
Despite being written off, Sharma invested time in refining his technique using data-driven coaching methods, showcasing improved speed in the recent IPL edition.
Jones, with substantial experience and education in sports science, highlighted India's need to bridge the gap between veteran fast bowlers and upcoming talent through modern coaching strategies.
