Fast Bowling Renaissance: The Ishant Sharma Transformation

In a decisive career turnaround, Indian fast bowler Ishant Sharma has demonstrated remarkable resilience and adaptability, working with English coach Steffan Jones to regain his former glory.

Despite being written off, Sharma invested time in refining his technique using data-driven coaching methods, showcasing improved speed in the recent IPL edition.

Jones, with substantial experience and education in sports science, highlighted India's need to bridge the gap between veteran fast bowlers and upcoming talent through modern coaching strategies.

