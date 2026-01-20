Cricketer Mohammed Shami Addresses Electoral Hearing Amid SIR Initiative in Kolkata

Indian fast bowler Mohammed Shami attended a scheduled hearing with poll officials in Kolkata concerning the ongoing SIR exercise, according to an official statement. The hearing aimed to resolve errors in his electoral documents.

Shami, who appeared with all necessary documentation, including his passport, discussed the importance of the SIR process, urging the public to participate actively. He expressed satisfaction with the officials' handling of the situation.

The discrepancy in Shami's enumeration form led to the summons. Despite missing an earlier date due to cricket commitments, he emphasized his commitment to the electoral process and his long-term residency in Kolkata.

(With inputs from agencies.)