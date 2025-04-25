Left Menu

Sunrisers' Stellar Show Dethrones Super Kings in IPL Battle

Sunrisers Hyderabad triumphed over Chennai Super Kings by five wickets in an IPL clash, thanks to a four-wicket haul from Harshal Patel and solid batting from Ishan Kishan and Kamindu Mendis. With this win, SRH moves up the points table, complicating CSK's position at the bottom.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-04-2025 23:50 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 23:50 IST
Ishan Kishan (Photo/IPL). Image Credit: ANI
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) showcased a stellar performance to defeat Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by five wickets in a thrilling Indian Premier League (IPL) encounter. The match, held on Friday, saw standout displays from Harshal Patel with a four-wicket haul and decisive batting efforts from Ishan Kishan and Kamindu Mendis.

Choosing to bowl after winning the toss, SRH's bowlers, led by Patel's 4/28, restricted CSK to 154 runs in 19.5 overs. The SRH bowlers dominated CSK's batting lineup, with critical breakthroughs from Pat Cummins and Jaydev Unadkat adding pressure. Despite strong performances by CSK batsmen Dewald Brevis and young prospect Ayush Mhatre, CSK struggled to gather momentum.

SRH's chase began unsteadily but was solidified by Kishan's 44 and Mendis' unbeaten 32. Their tactical play ensured victory in 18.4 overs despite CSK's efforts, particularly by Noor Ahmed who claimed two wickets. This victory elevates SRH to eighth on the table, while CSK remains in a precarious position.

