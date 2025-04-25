Sunrisers' Stellar Show Dethrones Super Kings in IPL Battle

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) showcased a stellar performance to defeat Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by five wickets in a thrilling Indian Premier League (IPL) encounter. The match, held on Friday, saw standout displays from Harshal Patel with a four-wicket haul and decisive batting efforts from Ishan Kishan and Kamindu Mendis.

Choosing to bowl after winning the toss, SRH's bowlers, led by Patel's 4/28, restricted CSK to 154 runs in 19.5 overs. The SRH bowlers dominated CSK's batting lineup, with critical breakthroughs from Pat Cummins and Jaydev Unadkat adding pressure. Despite strong performances by CSK batsmen Dewald Brevis and young prospect Ayush Mhatre, CSK struggled to gather momentum.

SRH's chase began unsteadily but was solidified by Kishan's 44 and Mendis' unbeaten 32. Their tactical play ensured victory in 18.4 overs despite CSK's efforts, particularly by Noor Ahmed who claimed two wickets. This victory elevates SRH to eighth on the table, while CSK remains in a precarious position.

