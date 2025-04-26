Left Menu

Al-Hilal Storms to Asian Champions League Semi-finals

Al-Hilal overpowered South Korea's Gwangju 7-0 in Jeddah, advancing to the Asian Champions League semi-finals. Goals by Milinkovic-Savic, Leonardo, and Al-Dawsari within 33 minutes led the charge, with Mitrovic, Malcom, and others sealing the win. Al-Hilal will face either Al-Ahli or Buriram United next.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-04-2025 00:58 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 00:58 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Al-Hilal surged into the semi-finals of the Asian Champions League Elite in Jeddah with a significant 7-0 victory over South Korea's Gwangju on Friday. Jorge Jesus's Saudi Pro League team dominated the match, taking a step closer to securing their fifth continental title.

Scoring commenced within 33 minutes, with Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Marcos Leonardo, and Salem Al-Dawsari finding the net early. Further goals by Aleksandar Mitrovic, Malcom, Nasser Al-Dawsari, and Abdullah Al-Hamddan cemented their triumph after halftime, confirming their superiority.

The resounding win occurred at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium, setting up a semifinal showdown against either Al-Ahli or Buriram United. The stage is now set for the semi-finals, slated for Tuesday and Wednesday, and culminating in a final on May 3.

(With inputs from agencies.)

