Al-Hilal Storms to Asian Champions League Semi-finals

Al-Hilal surged into the semi-finals of the Asian Champions League Elite in Jeddah with a significant 7-0 victory over South Korea's Gwangju on Friday. Jorge Jesus's Saudi Pro League team dominated the match, taking a step closer to securing their fifth continental title.

Scoring commenced within 33 minutes, with Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Marcos Leonardo, and Salem Al-Dawsari finding the net early. Further goals by Aleksandar Mitrovic, Malcom, Nasser Al-Dawsari, and Abdullah Al-Hamddan cemented their triumph after halftime, confirming their superiority.

The resounding win occurred at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium, setting up a semifinal showdown against either Al-Ahli or Buriram United. The stage is now set for the semi-finals, slated for Tuesday and Wednesday, and culminating in a final on May 3.

