Zverev and Sabalenka Shine at Madrid Open

Top seeds Alexander Zverev and Aryna Sabalenka displayed effortless victories in their initial games at the Madrid Open on Friday. Zverev overpowered home contender Roberto Bautista Agut 6-2, 6-2, while Sabalenka defeated qualifier Anna Blinkova 6-3, 6-4.

Zverev, a former Madrid champion in 2018 and 2021, extended his winning streak to six matches, contributing to Germany's player's move to No. 2 globally after seizing the Munich title last week. 'A good match,' Zverev remarked, emphasizing the importance of focus against Roberto. Sabalenka, Madrid winner in 2021 and 2023, leveraged three out of seven break chances to overcome the 76th-ranked Blinkova.

Meanwhile, other crucial matches saw Anastasia Potapova upset Qinwen Zheng and Jessica Pegula progressing to the third round. On the men's side, Taylor Fritz claimed a commanding victory over Christopher O'Connell, and Gael Monfils withdrew from his game due to illness.

(With inputs from agencies.)