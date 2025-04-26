Barcelona vs. Real Madrid: Clash for Copa del Rey Supremacy

In a high-stakes showdown, Barcelona and Real Madrid clash for the Copa del Rey on Saturday, with much more than the trophy at stake.

Barcelona, under new coach Hansi Flick, looks to secure the first of three potential major titles, eyeing further success in La Liga and the upcoming Champions League semifinal against Inter Milan. Flick confidently stated, 'We want to fight for every title we can and we now have the opportunity to win three titles.' Meanwhile, Real Madrid is eager to salvage its season after Champions League disappointment, with whispers surrounding Carlo Ancelotti's future and a possible summer move to Brazil.

For Real Madrid, winning the Copa del Rey presents the most realistic chance for silverware amidst its struggles in La Liga. Both teams have injury concerns, notably Barcelona's task of replacing injured star Robert Lewandowski and Madrid's challenge of containing young talents Yamal and Raphinha. The final, held in Seville's La Cartuja Stadium, is the first Copa del Rey battle between Spain's giants since 2014, promising a gripping night for football enthusiasts.

(With inputs from agencies.)