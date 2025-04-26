Future Stars: Bright Indian Cricket Talents Shine in IPL

India's former head coach Ravi Shastri has identified several emerging cricketers in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) who could have a significant impact on the future of Indian cricket. Speaking with Sanjana Ganesan on The ICC Review, Shastri praised the fearless performances of teenagers, notably Ayush Mhatre, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, and the opening pair of Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh.

Shastri singled out Chennai Super Kings' Mhatre and Rajasthan Royals' Suryavanshi for their audacious displays of skill. Mhatre, notably just 17, made an indelible impression with his aggressive batting technique against high-caliber opponents. Equally impressive was Suryavanshi's explosive start against top bowlers, showcasing his potential despite his tender age.

Shastri emphasized the IPL's role as a launching pad for young talent, urging selectors to support in-form players by providing them opportunities at the international level. With India's white-ball talent pool deepening each season, Shastri highlighted the challenges and opportunities this presents for the national selectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)