Left Menu

Future Stars: Bright Indian Cricket Talents Shine in IPL

Former Indian head coach Ravi Shastri spotlights promising young Indian cricketers in the IPL who may soon feature in India's national team. Notable performances by Ayush Mhatre, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, and Priyansh Arya impress Shastri, highlighting India's growing pool of white-ball cricket talent.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-04-2025 18:02 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 18:02 IST
Future Stars: Bright Indian Cricket Talents Shine in IPL
Ravi Shastri. (Photo- ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India's former head coach Ravi Shastri has identified several emerging cricketers in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) who could have a significant impact on the future of Indian cricket. Speaking with Sanjana Ganesan on The ICC Review, Shastri praised the fearless performances of teenagers, notably Ayush Mhatre, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, and the opening pair of Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh.

Shastri singled out Chennai Super Kings' Mhatre and Rajasthan Royals' Suryavanshi for their audacious displays of skill. Mhatre, notably just 17, made an indelible impression with his aggressive batting technique against high-caliber opponents. Equally impressive was Suryavanshi's explosive start against top bowlers, showcasing his potential despite his tender age.

Shastri emphasized the IPL's role as a launching pad for young talent, urging selectors to support in-form players by providing them opportunities at the international level. With India's white-ball talent pool deepening each season, Shastri highlighted the challenges and opportunities this presents for the national selectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China's Finance Chief Calls for Global Economic Reform at G20 Summit

China's Finance Chief Calls for Global Economic Reform at G20 Summit

 Global
2
Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty in UnitedHealth Murder Case

Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty in UnitedHealth Murder Case

 Global
3
The Execution of James Osgood: A Case of Justice and Remorse

The Execution of James Osgood: A Case of Justice and Remorse

 United States
4
New Trade Horizons: US and South Korea's Tariff Talks Take Flight

New Trade Horizons: US and South Korea's Tariff Talks Take Flight

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025