India Women's Hockey Team Falls Short Against Australia A in Tour Opener

In a spirited but ultimately unsuccessful opening match of their Australia Tour, the Indian Women's Hockey Team was defeated 3-5 by a formidable Australia A side at the Perth Hockey Stadium. Despite a valiant effort, India was unable to overcome the home team's clinical precision and early goals.

Australia A opened the scoring early with Neasa Flynn netting a skilful field goal in the 3rd minute. The Australians capitalized on India's defensive lapses, quickly extending their lead with goals from Olivia Downes and Ruby Harris, leaving India trailing 0-3 by the end of the first quarter. Tatum Stewart further widened the gap in the second quarter.

India managed to pull back with goals from Mahima Tete, Navneet Kaur, and Lalremsiami as they fought to close the gap, but the deficit proved too large. Notably, the Indian team wore black armbands in memory of the Pahalgam attack victims, symbolizing the team's solidarity with the affected families.

(With inputs from agencies.)