Left Menu

India Women's Hockey Team Falls Short Against Australia A in Tour Opener

The Indian Women's Hockey Team started their Australia Tour with a 3-5 defeat against a strong Australia A side. Despite goals from Mahima Tete, Navneet Kaur, and Lalremsiami, India couldn't overcome the home team's early dominance. The Indians wore black armbands in solidarity with Pahalgam attack victims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-04-2025 18:59 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 18:59 IST
India Women's Hockey Team Falls Short Against Australia A in Tour Opener
Team India lost to Australia in their opening game (Photo- Hockey India). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a spirited but ultimately unsuccessful opening match of their Australia Tour, the Indian Women's Hockey Team was defeated 3-5 by a formidable Australia A side at the Perth Hockey Stadium. Despite a valiant effort, India was unable to overcome the home team's clinical precision and early goals.

Australia A opened the scoring early with Neasa Flynn netting a skilful field goal in the 3rd minute. The Australians capitalized on India's defensive lapses, quickly extending their lead with goals from Olivia Downes and Ruby Harris, leaving India trailing 0-3 by the end of the first quarter. Tatum Stewart further widened the gap in the second quarter.

India managed to pull back with goals from Mahima Tete, Navneet Kaur, and Lalremsiami as they fought to close the gap, but the deficit proved too large. Notably, the Indian team wore black armbands in memory of the Pahalgam attack victims, symbolizing the team's solidarity with the affected families.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China's Finance Chief Calls for Global Economic Reform at G20 Summit

China's Finance Chief Calls for Global Economic Reform at G20 Summit

 Global
2
Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty in UnitedHealth Murder Case

Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty in UnitedHealth Murder Case

 Global
3
The Execution of James Osgood: A Case of Justice and Remorse

The Execution of James Osgood: A Case of Justice and Remorse

 United States
4
New Trade Horizons: US and South Korea's Tariff Talks Take Flight

New Trade Horizons: US and South Korea's Tariff Talks Take Flight

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025