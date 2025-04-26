Clash of the Titans: Punjab Kings vs. Kolkata Knight Riders

In an anticipated Indian Premier League face-off, Punjab Kings' skipper Shreyas Iyer opted to bat first after winning the toss against Kolkata Knight Riders on Saturday.

Reflecting strategic adjustments, PBKS introduced Glenn Maxwell and Azmatullah Omarzai, replacing Marcus Stoinis and Xavier Bartlett. Meanwhile, KKR made their own lineup changes, bringing in Rovman Powell and Chetan Sakariya to substitute Moeen Ali and Ramandeep Singh.

The teams sported robust line-ups, with PBKS featuring players like Shreyas Iyer and Glenn Maxwell, while KKR fielded Ajinkya Rahane and Andre Russell, showcasing a thrilling clash on the pitch.

(With inputs from agencies.)