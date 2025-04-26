Ducati's Marc Marquez Shines Again at Spanish GP Sprint

In a thrilling display of skill and strategy, Ducati's Marc Marquez captured his fifth consecutive sprint victory this season at the Spanish Grand Prix. The spirited competition took a dramatic turn when Yamaha's polesitter Fabio Quartararo crashed on the second lap, allowing Marquez to capitalize on the opportunity.

Marquez maintained composure despite the rising temperatures at the Jerez circuit, finishing ahead of his younger brother Alex Marquez of Gresini Racing and Ducati teammate Francesco Bagnaia. This victory extends Marc's lead in the MotoGP standings by 20 points, further solidifying his stronghold over the competition.

Amidst the cheers of a passionate home crowd, Marquez expressed his happiness while maintaining focus for the upcoming race day. Despite Quartararo's initial aggressive lead, Marquez showcased resilience and technical prowess to emerge victorious, cementing his legacy at a venue that once nearly ended his racing career.

