Hitesh Kotwani Shines in CCI Billiards Classic Qualifiers

Hitesh Kotwani demonstrated exceptional skill by defeating Vivek Narayan to secure a place in the main draw of the CCI Billiards Classic. He managed significant breaks of 80, 55, and 52. Other notable wins included Rafat Habib and Nikhil Ghadge, showcasing strong performances in the qualifying rounds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 26-04-2025 20:30 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 20:30 IST
Hitesh Kotwani showcased impressive talent as he smoothly advanced past Vivek Narayan in the CCI Billiards Classic qualifiers this Saturday, securing his spot in the main draw.

Competing at the Wilson Jones Billiards hall, Kotwani delivered notable breaks of 80, 55, and 52, leading to his 430-266 victory in the second round of qualifying.

In another match, seasoned Tamil Nadu player Rafat Habib overcame Shubham Randhe with a 348-210 win, making breaks of 73 and 63. Both players, along with Nikhil Ghadge, who defeated Piroze Patel 192-153, progressed to the main event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

