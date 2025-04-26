Left Menu

Stellar Opening Blast by Singh and Arya Sets Tone for Punjab Kings

Prabhsimran Singh and Priyansh Arya led Punjab Kings with powerful half-centuries, establishing a strong start against Kolkata Knight Riders. Despite their efforts, KKR's bowlers rallied, retaining the Kings to 201 for 4. Arya showcased elegant batting, while Singh spotlighted a brutal finish before both fell to KKR's disciplined bowling.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 26-04-2025 21:30 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 21:30 IST
Stellar Opening Blast by Singh and Arya Sets Tone for Punjab Kings
  • Country:
  • India

In a high-stakes IPL clash, Prabhsimran Singh and Priyansh Arya brought the fireworks for Punjab Kings, each crafting spectacular half-centuries that propelled their team to a formidable score against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Priyansh Arya, riding high after his maiden century, was swift to set the pace, hammering a celebrated 69 off 35 balls. His dexterous strokes laid the groundwork before Prabhsimran Singh took the reins, delivering a masterful 83 off just 49 deliveries.

Despite a blazing 120-run opening partnership, Kolkata's bowlers mounted an effective comeback. Crucial wickets in the final overs, led by stellar performances from Vaibhav Arora and Andre Russell, curtailed the Kings' momentum, ensuring the target did not exceed reachability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China's Finance Chief Calls for Global Economic Reform at G20 Summit

China's Finance Chief Calls for Global Economic Reform at G20 Summit

 Global
2
Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty in UnitedHealth Murder Case

Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty in UnitedHealth Murder Case

 Global
3
The Execution of James Osgood: A Case of Justice and Remorse

The Execution of James Osgood: A Case of Justice and Remorse

 United States
4
New Trade Horizons: US and South Korea's Tariff Talks Take Flight

New Trade Horizons: US and South Korea's Tariff Talks Take Flight

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025