Left Menu

Prabhsimran Singh Shines with 1,000 IPL Runs Milestone

Punjab Kings' Prabhsimran Singh achieves 1,000 IPL career runs against Kolkata Knight Riders. His powerful 83-run innings contributed to PBKS' total of 201/4, alongside Priyansh Arya's strong performance. PBKS aims to defend their score for a crucial sixth win this season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-04-2025 22:31 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 22:31 IST
Prabhsimran Singh Shines with 1,000 IPL Runs Milestone
Prabhsimran Singh. (Photo- IPL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Kings' batter Prabhsimran Singh reached a significant milestone by completing 1,000 runs in his Indian Premier League (IPL) career. The achievement came during a thrilling match against the defending champions, Kolkata Knight Riders, at Kolkata's iconic Eden Gardens.

Prabhsimran delivered an outstanding performance, scoring 83 runs off 49 balls with six boundaries and as many sixes, maintaining a striking rate of 169.39. His innings were marked by a dynamic split, with initial caution giving way to an explosive latter part, as he scored 49 runs from just 17 balls at a strike rate of 288.23. This season, he has accumulated 292 runs in nine innings, boasting a strike rate of 168.78.

Overall, in 43 IPL matches, Prabhsimran has amassed 1,048 runs, including a century and five fifties. The 2023 season stands out as his best with 358 runs. In the match, PBKS, choosing to bat first after winning the toss, posted a competitive total. A 120-run partnership between Prabhsimran and Priyansh Arya, who scored 69 from 35 balls, laid a strong foundation. PBKS concluded their innings at 201/4, hoping for their sixth win of the season as KKR's Vaibhav Arora claimed 2/34.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China's Finance Chief Calls for Global Economic Reform at G20 Summit

China's Finance Chief Calls for Global Economic Reform at G20 Summit

 Global
2
Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty in UnitedHealth Murder Case

Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty in UnitedHealth Murder Case

 Global
3
The Execution of James Osgood: A Case of Justice and Remorse

The Execution of James Osgood: A Case of Justice and Remorse

 United States
4
New Trade Horizons: US and South Korea's Tariff Talks Take Flight

New Trade Horizons: US and South Korea's Tariff Talks Take Flight

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025