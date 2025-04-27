Barnet's Triumph: National League Glory and the Road Back Home

Barnet secured a historic victory on Saturday, clinching the National League title following a commanding 4-0 win against Aldershot Town at The Hive Stadium. This achievement marks Barnet's fourth title win since the league's inception in 1979.

The remarkable transformation under manager Dean Brennan, who took the helm in September 2021 amid challenging times, has been pivotal for the team. Barnet had narrowly escaped relegation to the sixth tier due to the COVID-19 pandemic impacts only a season before.

With 99 points from 45 matches, Barnet sit six points ahead of York City, who will enter the playoffs. The club is not only celebrating their ascent but also hoping to return to their home borough with plans for a new stadium after leaving Underhill in 2013.

