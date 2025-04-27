Shedeur Sanders' Draft Journey: From Hopeful First Pick to Fifth Round Selection

Shedeur Sanders, son of NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, experienced a surprising fall into the fifth round of the NFL Draft, despite initial expectations of being a first-round pick.

On Saturday, Sanders was chosen by the Cleveland Browns with the sixth pick of the fifth round, after a tumultuous draft process marked by mixed reviews and high-profile support, including comments from former President Donald Trump.

Despite questions about his size and interview demeanor, Sanders' notable pedigree and potential keep him in the spotlight as he joins Cleveland's competitive quarterback lineup.

(With inputs from agencies.)