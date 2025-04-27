San Lorenzo Honors Pope Francis: A Tribute on the Field
In Buenos Aires, San Lorenzo de Almagro soccer team paid tribute to the late Pope Francis with flags, jerseys, and a life-size statue at Pedro Bidegain stadium. The club plans to name its new stadium after him, honoring his lifelong support even during his papacy.
At Pedro Bidegain stadium in Buenos Aires, tributes to Pope Francis were evident, from vibrant flags to a life-size statue, as San Lorenzo de Almagro played their first match since his passing.
Fans passionately chanted, "The Pope is from Boedo," while waving Vatican-colored flags in homage to their patron. The club intends to name its new stadium in his honor, acknowledging his unwavering love for the team.
Despite the symbolic presence of a statue adorned in team colors, the match concluded with San Lorenzo's 1-0 loss to Rosario Central, marked by a last-minute goal, prolonging the emotional tribute to the beloved pontiff.
(With inputs from agencies.)