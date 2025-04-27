Left Menu

San Lorenzo Honors Pope Francis: A Tribute on the Field

In Buenos Aires, San Lorenzo de Almagro soccer team paid tribute to the late Pope Francis with flags, jerseys, and a life-size statue at Pedro Bidegain stadium. The club plans to name its new stadium after him, honoring his lifelong support even during his papacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-04-2025 04:34 IST | Created: 27-04-2025 04:34 IST
Pope Francis

At Pedro Bidegain stadium in Buenos Aires, tributes to Pope Francis were evident, from vibrant flags to a life-size statue, as San Lorenzo de Almagro played their first match since his passing.

Fans passionately chanted, "The Pope is from Boedo," while waving Vatican-colored flags in homage to their patron. The club intends to name its new stadium in his honor, acknowledging his unwavering love for the team.

Despite the symbolic presence of a statue adorned in team colors, the match concluded with San Lorenzo's 1-0 loss to Rosario Central, marked by a last-minute goal, prolonging the emotional tribute to the beloved pontiff.

(With inputs from agencies.)

