Historic Pay Parity for Australian Female Basketballers

Australian female basketball players are celebrating a landmark agreement that will see their minimum salary levels double over the next four years, ultimately achieving base-level pay parity with their male counterparts by the third year. This development has been hailed as a 'historic' deal by the country's basketball authorities.

The Women's National Basketball League (WNBL) announced that the minimum salary for its players will rise from A$23,000 to A$46,952 by the 2028-29 season. The league will also implement an annual 8% increase in its salary cap, emphasizing the growing recognition and investment in female athletes.

Jacob Holmes, chief executive of the Australian Basketball Players Association, stated the agreement represents the biggest leap forward in WNBL history. Beyond salary improvements, the deal includes full contract protection insurance for injured players and enhanced investment in their wellbeing, ensuring a more secure future for female basketball talent in Australia.

