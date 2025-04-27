Bowling with Caution: Shastri's Take on Bumrah's Test Strategy

Former India coach Ravi Shastri has expressed caution regarding Jasprit Bumrah's participation in the upcoming Test series in England, emphasizing the importance of managing the bowler's workload to prevent injury.

Speaking on the ICC Review, Shastri suggested Bumrah should ideally be limited to four of the five matches to allow him time for recovery, underlining the fast bowler's recent history with injuries.

Highlighting the impact of the trio, Shastri remarked on Bumrah, Shami, and Siraj's potential to challenge England if fully fit and underscored the necessity of strategic management in resting players.

(With inputs from agencies.)