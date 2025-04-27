Left Menu

Bowling with Caution: Shastri's Take on Bumrah's Test Strategy

Former India coach Ravi Shastri advises caution in handling bowler Jasprit Bumrah's workload for India's England Test series. He suggests Bumrah play a maximum of four Tests, allowing breaks for recovery. Bumrah's collaboration with fully-fit pacers like Shami and Siraj is highlighted as key for India’s success against England.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 27-04-2025 17:12 IST | Created: 27-04-2025 17:12 IST
Bowling with Caution: Shastri's Take on Bumrah's Test Strategy
Jasprit Bumrah
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Former India coach Ravi Shastri has expressed caution regarding Jasprit Bumrah's participation in the upcoming Test series in England, emphasizing the importance of managing the bowler's workload to prevent injury.

Speaking on the ICC Review, Shastri suggested Bumrah should ideally be limited to four of the five matches to allow him time for recovery, underlining the fast bowler's recent history with injuries.

Highlighting the impact of the trio, Shastri remarked on Bumrah, Shami, and Siraj's potential to challenge England if fully fit and underscored the necessity of strategic management in resting players.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Independent Voice: Don Bacon's Potential Retirement Shakes GOP

Independent Voice: Don Bacon's Potential Retirement Shakes GOP

 Global
2
Judge Arrested for Aiding Evade Immigration: Tension Grows Between Trump Admin and Local Authorities

Judge Arrested for Aiding Evade Immigration: Tension Grows Between Trump Adm...

 Global
3
UNSC Strongly Condemns Jammu and Kashmir Terror Attack

UNSC Strongly Condemns Jammu and Kashmir Terror Attack

 Global
4
Tariff Talks with South Korea: Striking a New Trade Balance

Tariff Talks with South Korea: Striking a New Trade Balance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025