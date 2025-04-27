Dominant Start for Powerhouses: Sudirman Cup 2023

The opening day of the Sudirman Cup 2023 set the stage for a thrilling tournament. Defending champions China displayed their dominance with a 5-0 victory over Algeria, sealing their quest for a 14th title decisively.

Elsewhere, South Korea trumped the Czech Republic 4-1, with Indonesia and Denmark securing wins in Group D. Thailand and Taiwan also impressed, with robust victories in their initial ties, highlighting the competitive spirit from the start.

This year's tournament promises intense action as teams vie for top spots, with strong performances across the board indicating a fiercely contested road to the finals on China's southeast coast.

(With inputs from agencies.)