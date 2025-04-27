Barcelona Dominates Chelsea, Secures Spot in Women's Champions League Final
Barcelona defeated Chelsea 4-1 in the second leg of the Women's Champions League semi-final, winning 8-2 on aggregate. Aitana Bonmati led the charge with a stunning individual goal, followed by strikes from Ewa Pajor and Claudia Pina. Chelsea managed a late consolation goal as Barcelona advanced to the final.
Barcelona ruthlessly dominated Chelsea, securing a staggering 4-1 victory in the Women's Champions League semi-final second leg in London.
The triumph, resulting in an overall 8-2 win on aggregate, was spearheaded by Aitana Bonmati's spectacular solo goal, further extended by Ewa Pajor and Claudia Pina's strikes.
Despite a late consolation from Chelsea, Barcelona clinched their spot in the final, awaiting their opponent from the Lyon vs. Arsenal clash.
