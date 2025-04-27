Krunal Pandya's Stellar Performance Leads RCB to Victory Over Delhi Capitals

Krunal Pandya delivered a standout performance to guide Royal Challengers Bengaluru to a six-wicket win over Delhi Capitals at Feroz Shah Kotla on Sunday. Pandya's unbeaten 73 off 47 balls marked his first IPL half-century since 2016, playing a pivotal role in RCB's successful chase of 163 runs.

Batting alongside the dependable Virat Kohli, who scored 51 off 47, the duo amassed a 119-run partnership in 84 balls. This propelled RCB to victory in 18.3 overs, extending their unbeaten streak away from home and securing their seventh win in 10 matches this season.

RCB's bowlers effectively restricted Delhi Capitals to 162 for six, with notable performances from Josh Hazlewood and the spinners. Despite a challenging pitch, Krunal and Kohli showcased resilience, with Krunal's particular highlight being a powerful straight hit off Mukesh Kumar.

