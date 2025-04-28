Left Menu

Record-Breaking Climb: 402 Mountaineers to Conquer Everest

This spring, 402 climbers from 53 countries, including 74 women, have received permission from Nepal's Department of Tourism to scale Mount Everest. While the department has issued permits to 41 expeditions, the total royalty collected from climbing permits is Rs 684 million. Over 8,000 climbers have summitted Everest so far.

  • Nepal

This spring season, 402 climbers representing 53 nations, among them 74 women, have been sanctioned by Nepal's Department of Tourism to ascend the storied slopes of Mount Everest.

Despite a marginal decline from last year's numbers, where 414 enthusiasts gained similar approvals, the enthusiasm for the world's tallest peak remains undeterred.

Senior official Liladhar Adhikari reported that the issued permits collected Rs 684 million in total royalties, led primarily by Rs 595.5 million from Everest alone.

(With inputs from agencies.)

