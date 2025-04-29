Sports Highlights: From Derby Drama to NFL Draft Surprises

Bob Baffert, a prominent figure marked by past controversies, is back at Churchill Downs for the Kentucky Derby, eager to redefine his legacy after serving a three-year suspension.

In a strategic move, the Cleveland Browns decided against exercising a fifth-year option for quarterback Kenny Pickett, whose rookie contract ends this year. Meanwhile, wide receiver Diontae Johnson joins the team for a one-year term.

Federal authorities have deemed the University of Pennsylvania's transgender athlete policy illegal, prompting demands for the return of certain athletic awards. In infrastructure news, the Washington Commanders announced a $2.7 billion agreement to build a new stadium in Washington, D.C.

