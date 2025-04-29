Sports Highlights: From Derby Drama to NFL Draft Surprises
Sports news includes Bob Baffert's return to the Kentucky Derby, Kenny Pickett's contract update, and Diontae Johnson's new deal with the Browns. The U.S. Education Department challenges UPenn's transgender policy. Washington Commanders plan a return to D.C. Arch Manning leads the 2026 draft odds, and Stephen Curry wins Teammate of the Year.
Bob Baffert, a prominent figure marked by past controversies, is back at Churchill Downs for the Kentucky Derby, eager to redefine his legacy after serving a three-year suspension.
In a strategic move, the Cleveland Browns decided against exercising a fifth-year option for quarterback Kenny Pickett, whose rookie contract ends this year. Meanwhile, wide receiver Diontae Johnson joins the team for a one-year term.
Federal authorities have deemed the University of Pennsylvania's transgender athlete policy illegal, prompting demands for the return of certain athletic awards. In infrastructure news, the Washington Commanders announced a $2.7 billion agreement to build a new stadium in Washington, D.C.
