Power Outage Chaos at Madrid Open: Players Scramble in Darkness

The prestigious Madrid Open faced an unexpected twist as a significant power outage plunged the tournament into disarray. Among those affected was former US Open champion Coco Gauff, who found herself in a dim locker room post-match, attempting to clean up with baby wipes and perfume.

Matches were halted as the outage at 12:34 p.m. local time rendered electronic line calling systems and much-needed lighting unusable. The ATP Tour acknowledged the issue, which also left a spider cam dangling ominously over Manolo Santana Stadium.

This widespread blackout disrupted transportation and communication networks across Spain and Portugal, hitting subways, phone lines, and ATM machines. Tournament organizers had no choice but to suspend activities, advising spectators to vacate the complex, while some matches later resumed with manual procedures.

