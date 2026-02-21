Left Menu

Odia Workers Rescued from Thailand

Four Odia workers stranded in Thailand have returned to Odisha following state government intervention. The rescue effort was guided by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi's directives. Two remain in Thailand due to visa issues. The group faced hardships after not receiving wages from their employer.

  • Country:
  • India

In a successful rescue operation, four of the six Odia workers who were stranded in Thailand have safely returned to Odisha, following swift action by the state government.

Led by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, the operation addressed urgent appeals made by the workers through social media, detailing their financial struggles after being unpaid by their employer in Thailand.

The workers had traveled to Thailand for a job opportunity with a plywood company but were left stranded due to salary issues. The remaining two workers are still in Thailand facing visa complications, with ongoing efforts to bring them back.

(With inputs from agencies.)

