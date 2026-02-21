Innovative Indigenous Robots Steal the Spotlight at AI Impact Summit

The AI Impact Summit held in New Delhi became a focal point for innovation, featuring compelling indigenously developed robots despite initial controversies surrounding a Chinese robot display. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the event, which included leaders and tech experts from around the world.

Among the crowd-pullers was SVAN-M2, a robot dog developed by Kanpur-based startup xTerra Robotics. The robot, engineered with input from IIT Kanpur's students and faculty, utilizes LiDAR technology for 3D mapping and thermal imaging, aiding in security and industrial monitoring. xTerra's co-founders aim to make their products price-competitive with Chinese counterparts.

Attention was also drawn to the United Nations World Food Programme's tower-shaped warehouse robot and Madhya Pradesh's student-created Yug Bot, a 3D printed humanoid. The summit saw a controversy involving Galgotias University's attempt to claim a Chinese robot as its own breakthroughs.

(With inputs from agencies.)