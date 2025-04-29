Sam Kerr's Determined Comeback: A Race Against Time

Sam Kerr, Chelsea's star striker, is in a race against time to rejoin her team on the pitch as she recovers from a significant ACL injury. Her absence has been felt for over 15 months, and despite her determination, manager Sonia Bompastor is uncertain about her return timeline this season.

Kerr, who is Australia's all-time leading scorer, has missed key events, including the Paris Olympics and Chelsea's current Women's Super League (WSL) campaign. According to Bompastor, both Kerr and the performance staff are making concerted efforts to ensure she can contribute before the season concludes.

Chelsea, currently leading the WSL by six points, faces impending matches against Arsenal and Manchester United, underscoring the urgency for Kerr's return. With only three games remaining, her presence could be pivotal in both the league race and the upcoming FA Cup final.

(With inputs from agencies.)