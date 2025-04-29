Sciver-Brunt Takes the Helm: New Era for England Women's Cricket

Nat Sciver-Brunt has been named the captain of the England women's cricket team, the England and Wales Cricket Board announced Tuesday. She takes over from Heather Knight, who stepped down following nine years in the role after England's poor performances at the T20 World Cup and the Ashes series against Australia.

Sciver-Brunt's appointment follows Charlotte Edwards' succession of Jon Lewis as head coach, marking a series of significant changes in England's women's cricket structure. Sciver-Brunt, previously the team's vice-captain, is set to lead in all cricket formats, aiming to reverse the team's fortunes.

The experienced all-rounder, who has been part of the England squad since 2013 and a member of the 2017 World Cup-winning team, expresses pride in stepping into her new role. Sciver-Brunt is poised for her first challenge as captain in the upcoming summer season against the West Indies, with the 50-over World Cup in India looming as her first major test in September.

(With inputs from agencies.)