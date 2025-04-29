KKR's Blazing Start Fizzles Out Against Delhi Capitals
Kolkata Knight Riders began strongly against Delhi Capitals, posting their season's best opening stand but faltered in the middle and death overs. Despite an aggressive start, KKR settled for a total of 204, with key dismissals undermining their effort. Delhi Capitals curbed KKR’s momentum through strategic bowling.
Kolkata Knight Riders got off to a roaring start against Delhi Capitals, reaching a formidable 204 for nine in an IPL match. Despite a promising opening partnership, the team struggled to maintain momentum as Delhi's bowlers stifled their progress in the middle and final overs.
Sunil Narine and Rahmanullah Gurbaz led KKR's charge, securing the season's highest opening stand of 48 runs off 17 balls. However, the celebration was short-lived as Delhi's Axar Patel and Vipraj Nigam dismantled the middle order, curbing the team's high run rate effectively.
Though Angkrish Raghuvanshi and Rinku Singh bolstered the innings with a partnership, KKR's hopes dwindled as they lost crucial wickets. Andre Russell's late fireworks offered brief respite, but Mitchell Starc's lethal final over ensured Delhi had the upper hand heading into their chase.
