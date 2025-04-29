Joseph Parker's Path to Undisputed Glory
Joseph Parker is set to fight the winner of the Usyk vs Dubois heavyweight championship in London, following a mandate from WBO. The matchup was rescheduled after Dubois withdrew earlier this year. Parker remains a top contender with a chance at four heavyweight belts.
Joseph Parker, the New Zealand heavyweight boxer, is set to face the winner of a major championship bout between Oleksandr Usyk and Daniel Dubois scheduled for July in London. According to Frank Warren of Queensberry Promotions, Parker will challenge the victor for an undisputed heavyweight title.
This matchup comes after Dubois withdrew from a previous fight against Parker due to illness. Now, Parker eyes a showdown for four championship belts, following a decision by the World Boxing Organization (WBO) to prioritize the Usyk vs Dubois fight.
Warren expressed optimism for Parker's chances, stating that the New Zealander will be in a stronger position regardless of the outcome, as he remains at the forefront of the WBO's list of challengers. The fight is eagerly anticipated by boxing fans worldwide.
(With inputs from agencies.)
