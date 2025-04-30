Cricket Returns to Faisalabad: Bangladesh Tours Pakistan for T20I Series

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has officially announced that Bangladesh will visit Pakistan next month for a highly anticipated five-match T20I series. The games will be notably held in Faisalabad, marking the city's first hosting of international matches in 17 years.

The fixture follows Bangladesh's successful tour last year, where they dominated in a two-Test series, clinching victory 2-0. Originally planned with three ODIs, the series was restructured in favor of two additional T20I matches given the upcoming ICC men's T20 World Cup.

Scheduled from May 25 to June 3, the T20Is will take place at Faisalabad's Iqbal Stadium and Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium. This revival of international cricket in Faisalabad is significant, having been dormant since April 2008 despite hosting numerous domestic tournaments.

