From TikTok to Pixar: Piper Curda brings heart to eco‑hero Mabel in 'Hoppers'

For Piper Curda, who voices ​animal-loving college student Mabel Tanaka in "Hoppers," from ​Walt Disney's Pixar, caring about ‌the planet doesn't ​necessarily make the character an activist.

"I think Mabel presents as an activist. I don't know if she'd call herself one," Curda ‌said. "She's just like, 'I care. Why does that need a label?'" With that said, Curda does hope Mabel's determination rubs off on audiences.

"I do hope her drive to make the world a better place inspires people, ‌whether that's little girls or full-grown adults," she said. "Hoppers," bouncing into U.S. theaters on Friday, ‌follows Mabel as she transports her consciousness into a robotic beaver to study — and ultimately save — the animal world.

The voice cast includes Bobby Moynihan as King George, a beaver monarch, and Jon Hamm as Jerry Generazzo, a power-hungry mayor. ⁠Hamm says ​the movie's themes ⁠couldn't be more relevant. "It's a wonderful message: let's take care of our environment and be aware of our impact ⁠on others," the "Mad Men" actor said. "That quality feels in short supply these days, especially from our leadership." Director Daniel Chong ​said the film sprang from his fascination with how scientists use robotic animals to ⁠study wildlife. "They put robot animals into nature to spy on them," the "We Bare Bears" creator said. "I've always loved how ⁠the ​natural world and human world bump up against each other."

Chong and Curda connected in an unlikely place: TikTok. "I got on TikTok during the (actors') strike because there was nothing else to ⁠do," Curda said with a laugh. "I think because Mabel and I share a lot of qualities, ⁠Daniel saw my videos and ⁠went, 'Bring her in.' And now I'm here."

Curda said she and Chong quickly bonded online, often trading TikTok clips of Tom Lizard, the now-viral ‌Pixar mascot who also ‌appears in "Hoppers."

