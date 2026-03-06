From TikTok to Pixar: Piper Curda brings heart to eco‑hero Mabel in 'Hoppers'
For Piper Curda, who voices animal-loving college student Mabel Tanaka in "Hoppers," from Walt Disney's Pixar, caring about the planet doesn't necessarily make the character an activist.
"I think Mabel presents as an activist. I don't know if she'd call herself one," Curda said. "She's just like, 'I care. Why does that need a label?'" With that said, Curda does hope Mabel's determination rubs off on audiences.
"I do hope her drive to make the world a better place inspires people, whether that's little girls or full-grown adults," she said. "Hoppers," bouncing into U.S. theaters on Friday, follows Mabel as she transports her consciousness into a robotic beaver to study — and ultimately save — the animal world.
The voice cast includes Bobby Moynihan as King George, a beaver monarch, and Jon Hamm as Jerry Generazzo, a power-hungry mayor. Hamm says the movie's themes couldn't be more relevant. "It's a wonderful message: let's take care of our environment and be aware of our impact on others," the "Mad Men" actor said. "That quality feels in short supply these days, especially from our leadership." Director Daniel Chong said the film sprang from his fascination with how scientists use robotic animals to study wildlife. "They put robot animals into nature to spy on them," the "We Bare Bears" creator said. "I've always loved how the natural world and human world bump up against each other."
Chong and Curda connected in an unlikely place: TikTok. "I got on TikTok during the (actors') strike because there was nothing else to do," Curda said with a laugh. "I think because Mabel and I share a lot of qualities, Daniel saw my videos and went, 'Bring her in.' And now I'm here."
Curda said she and Chong quickly bonded online, often trading TikTok clips of Tom Lizard, the now-viral Pixar mascot who also appears in "Hoppers."
