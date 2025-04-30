Punjab Kings vs CSK: High-Stakes IPL Clash

In a crucial IPL encounter, Punjab Kings' skipper Shreyas Iyer opted to bowl after winning the toss against Chennai Super Kings on Wednesday.

In this high-stakes match, Punjab Kings have introduced Suryansh Shedge as a replacement for the injured Glenn Maxwell. Meanwhile, CSK remain unchanged as they attempt to break their losing streak of four home matches.

The line-up sees CSK captained by MS Dhoni, featuring prominent players like Sam Curran and Ravindra Jadeja. For Punjab Kings, the leadership of Iyer is supported by key players such as Marco Jansen and Yuzvendra Chahal.

