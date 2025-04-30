Left Menu

Iga Swiatek's Remarkable Comeback at Madrid Open

Iga Swiatek made a stunning recovery to defeat Madison Keys after losing the first set 0-6, reaching the semifinals. Despite early struggles, Swiatek rallied to secure the victory and continues her defense at the Madrid Open. She aims for a third consecutive final appearance, with contenders like Coco Gauff and Mirra Andreeva looming.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madrid | Updated: 30-04-2025 20:27 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 20:27 IST
Iga Swiatek's Remarkable Comeback at Madrid Open
Iga Swiatek
  • Country:
  • Spain

Iga Swiatek staged a remarkable comeback at the Madrid Open on Wednesday, overcoming a dismal start against Madison Keys to keep her title defense alive.

The Polish star found herself in a challenging position, losing the first six games of their quarterfinal clash. However, Swiatek regained her composure, winning 0-6, 6-3, 6-2 to advance.

Swiatek, speaking after the match, described it as one of the oddest she had played, commendably adjusting her strategy to force Keys into errors. Now, she will face either Coco Gauff or Mirra Andreeva as she attempts to reach a third consecutive Madrid final.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

 United States
2
Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

 South Korea
3
Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

 Global
4
Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Decentralized AI could be key to safeguarding autonomy

AI tool accurately flags high-risk diabetic patients for neuropathy screening

Deep learning model enhances Alzheimer’s screening amid aging crisis

Multimodal biometrics revolutionize cryptographic key generation with deep neural networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025