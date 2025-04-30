Iga Swiatek's Remarkable Comeback at Madrid Open

Iga Swiatek staged a remarkable comeback at the Madrid Open on Wednesday, overcoming a dismal start against Madison Keys to keep her title defense alive.

The Polish star found herself in a challenging position, losing the first six games of their quarterfinal clash. However, Swiatek regained her composure, winning 0-6, 6-3, 6-2 to advance.

Swiatek, speaking after the match, described it as one of the oddest she had played, commendably adjusting her strategy to force Keys into errors. Now, she will face either Coco Gauff or Mirra Andreeva as she attempts to reach a third consecutive Madrid final.

(With inputs from agencies.)