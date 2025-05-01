Baffert's Return: A Stirring Comeback to the Kentucky Derby

After a notable absence, Bob Baffert is making waves with his return to the Kentucky Derby, signaling a dramatic comeback following a three-year suspension over a failed drugs test involving his horse, Medina Spirit. This comeback coincides with substantial criticism from animal rights groups.

Citizen Bull and Rodriguez, both trained by Baffert, are set to compete, although they face tough odds against Journalism, the heavy favorite, whose impressive recent form and strong lineage have set oddsmakers abuzz. Despite the scrutiny Baffert faces, his past achievements in the Triple Crown series lend anticipation to Saturday's race.

The stakes are high as PETA draws attention to the safety and ethical concerns surrounding Baffert's horses. As the clock ticks down to the 151st Kentucky Derby, the event is steeped in controversy and excitement alike, making this year's race one to watch.

