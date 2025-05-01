Javelin Titans Clash at Neeraj Chopra Classic

The Neeraj Chopra Classic is set to electrify Bengaluru's Sree Kanteerava Stadium on May 24, with Asian Games silver medallist Kishore Jena now part of the star-studded lineup. The inclusion of Jena brings the total number of participants to 12, with five promising Indian athletes ready to challenge global champions.

This new javelin event boasts 'A' category status from World Athletics and features noteworthy competitors such as two-time world champion Anderson Peters from Grenada, and 2016 Olympic gold medallist Thomas Rohler from Germany, alongside other international talents. Indian stars like Sachin Yadav and Rohit Yadav join the mix for a thrilling competition.

Jointly organized by Neeraj Chopra, JSW Sports, Athletics Federation of India, and World Athletics, the event promises to showcase javelin prowess with Neeraj Chopra himself, a double Olympic medallist, leading the charge against some of the world's best.

