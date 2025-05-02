Left Menu

Jasprit Bumrah Rises to 7th All-Time IPL Wicket-Taker as MI Crush RR

Jasprit Bumrah of Mumbai Indians rose to seventh in IPL's all-time top wicket-takers by surpassing Amit Mishra. Mumbai Indians dominated Rajasthan Royals, posting 217/2 and dismissing RR for 117. Rickelton earned 'Player of the Match' with MI sitting atop the points table with seven wins. RR is eliminated from playoffs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-05-2025 10:40 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 10:40 IST
Jasprit Bumrah. (Photo- IPL). Image Credit: ANI
Mumbai Indians' pacer Jasprit Bumrah has reached a significant career milestone by becoming the seventh-highest wicket-taker in Indian Premier League (IPL) history. The achievement occurred during MI's encounter against Rajasthan Royals at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium.

Bumrah's impactful bowling spell of 2/15 in four overs was instrumental in the match, providing a critical advantage to his team in the powerplay. His two key wickets of RR captain Riyan Parag and Shimron Hetmyer helped restrict RR to 47/5. Bumrah's impressive career numbers now stand at 176 wickets in 140 matches, surpassing Amit Mishra, and boasting an economy rate of 7.28.

MI displayed all-round dominance in the game, as openers Ryan Rickelton and Rohit Sharma propelled the team to a commanding 217/2 in 20 overs. The RR batting lineup faltered against MI's strong bowling side, with players like Karn Sharma and Trent Boult picking three wickets each, leading to a comprehensive 100-run victory.

