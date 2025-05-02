Jasprit Bumrah Rises to 7th All-Time IPL Wicket-Taker as MI Crush RR
Jasprit Bumrah of Mumbai Indians rose to seventh in IPL's all-time top wicket-takers by surpassing Amit Mishra. Mumbai Indians dominated Rajasthan Royals, posting 217/2 and dismissing RR for 117. Rickelton earned 'Player of the Match' with MI sitting atop the points table with seven wins. RR is eliminated from playoffs.
Mumbai Indians' pacer Jasprit Bumrah has reached a significant career milestone by becoming the seventh-highest wicket-taker in Indian Premier League (IPL) history. The achievement occurred during MI's encounter against Rajasthan Royals at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium.
Bumrah's impactful bowling spell of 2/15 in four overs was instrumental in the match, providing a critical advantage to his team in the powerplay. His two key wickets of RR captain Riyan Parag and Shimron Hetmyer helped restrict RR to 47/5. Bumrah's impressive career numbers now stand at 176 wickets in 140 matches, surpassing Amit Mishra, and boasting an economy rate of 7.28.
MI displayed all-round dominance in the game, as openers Ryan Rickelton and Rohit Sharma propelled the team to a commanding 217/2 in 20 overs. The RR batting lineup faltered against MI's strong bowling side, with players like Karn Sharma and Trent Boult picking three wickets each, leading to a comprehensive 100-run victory.
