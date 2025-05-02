Left Menu

Rayhan Thomas Faces Tough Challenge at Tulum Championship

Indian golfer Rayhan Thomas faced yet another challenging start at the Tulum Championship held at PGA Riviera Maya, carding a five-over 77 and risking elimination by missing the cut.

Thomas, who was tied for 124th place after Thursday's opening round, has made the cut in four of his last nine starts, with a best finish of tied seventh at the Bahamas Great Abaco Classic.

Meanwhile, Mitchell Meissner leads the field with a six-under 66, securing seven birdies against a single bogey. Prominent competitors include Zach Bauchou in second at five-under, and rookie Kensei Hirata at four-under in third, with Runchanapong Youprayong tying for fourth with a three-under 69.

(With inputs from agencies.)

