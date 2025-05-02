Left Menu

Jake Gordon's Domestic Rugby Commitment Triumphs Over Overseas Ambitions

Jake Gordon, scrumhalf for the Wallabies and captain of the New South Wales Waratahs, is refocusing his rugby career on Australia after a blocked overseas move. With Wallabies coach Joe Schmidt extending his tenure, Gordon aims to achieve success both domestically and with the national team.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 02-05-2025 12:40 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 12:40 IST
Jake Gordon's Domestic Rugby Commitment Triumphs Over Overseas Ambitions
  • Country:
  • Australia

Jake Gordon, the Wallabies scrumhalf and New South Wales Waratahs captain, is recommitting to Australian rugby after his move abroad was thwarted by the national federation. Gordon's plan to join French side Perpignan was halted when Rugby Australia denied him an early release from his contract last year.

Gordon expressed his renewed focus on local opportunities on Friday, admitting, "A little bit's changed from probably last time I was looking to going offshore." He praised Wallabies coach Joe Schmidt for reviving his test career, which had been previously stalled under former coach Eddie Jones.

Schmidt, who announced his extended tenure until mid-2026, has played a pivotal role in Gordon's development at the test level. Gordon appreciates Schmidt's straightforward approach and hopes to leverage this advantage in the upcoming Super Rugby Pacific match against the ACT Brumbies, crucial for Waratahs' playoff aspirations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

 Global
2
Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

 United States
3
Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tensions

Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tens...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyberbullying victims up to four times more likely to struggle academically

Faculty crackdown on AI misuse sparks trust gap in classrooms

Mapping the past: How digital elevation models revive lost heritage

LLMs vulnerable to deep-level jailbreaks via XAI fingerprinting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025