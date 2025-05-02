Jake Gordon's Domestic Rugby Commitment Triumphs Over Overseas Ambitions

Jake Gordon, the Wallabies scrumhalf and New South Wales Waratahs captain, is recommitting to Australian rugby after his move abroad was thwarted by the national federation. Gordon's plan to join French side Perpignan was halted when Rugby Australia denied him an early release from his contract last year.

Gordon expressed his renewed focus on local opportunities on Friday, admitting, "A little bit's changed from probably last time I was looking to going offshore." He praised Wallabies coach Joe Schmidt for reviving his test career, which had been previously stalled under former coach Eddie Jones.

Schmidt, who announced his extended tenure until mid-2026, has played a pivotal role in Gordon's development at the test level. Gordon appreciates Schmidt's straightforward approach and hopes to leverage this advantage in the upcoming Super Rugby Pacific match against the ACT Brumbies, crucial for Waratahs' playoff aspirations.

