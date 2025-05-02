England Returns to Historic Villa Park for World Cup Qualifier
England's national soccer team is set to play Andorra at Villa Park on September 6 in a World Cup qualifier, marking the stadium's first senior men's international match in 20 years. Previously, England hosted a friendly against Senegal at Nottingham Forest's City Ground.
For the first time in 20 years, Villa Park will witness a senior men's international soccer match when England faces Andorra in a World Cup qualifier on September 6.
This match signals England's continued strategy to bring games beyond Wembley Stadium, as earlier this year they played against Senegal at Nottingham Forest's City Ground.
Team coach Thomas Tuchel expressed excitement about the upcoming match, highlighting Villa Park's rich history and proximity to St. George's Park, aiding in the team's preparation.
