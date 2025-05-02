Left Menu

England Returns to Historic Villa Park for World Cup Qualifier

England's national soccer team is set to play Andorra at Villa Park on September 6 in a World Cup qualifier, marking the stadium's first senior men's international match in 20 years. Previously, England hosted a friendly against Senegal at Nottingham Forest's City Ground.

Updated: 02-05-2025 15:08 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

For the first time in 20 years, Villa Park will witness a senior men's international soccer match when England faces Andorra in a World Cup qualifier on September 6.

This match signals England's continued strategy to bring games beyond Wembley Stadium, as earlier this year they played against Senegal at Nottingham Forest's City Ground.

Team coach Thomas Tuchel expressed excitement about the upcoming match, highlighting Villa Park's rich history and proximity to St. George's Park, aiding in the team's preparation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

