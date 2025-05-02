England Returns to Historic Villa Park for World Cup Qualifier

For the first time in 20 years, Villa Park will witness a senior men's international soccer match when England faces Andorra in a World Cup qualifier on September 6.

This match signals England's continued strategy to bring games beyond Wembley Stadium, as earlier this year they played against Senegal at Nottingham Forest's City Ground.

Team coach Thomas Tuchel expressed excitement about the upcoming match, highlighting Villa Park's rich history and proximity to St. George's Park, aiding in the team's preparation.

(With inputs from agencies.)