Northampton's Epic Upset: A Champions Cup Showdown

In a monumental upset, Northampton emerged victorious over Leinster with a 37-34 scoreline in the Champions Cup semi-final, defying expectations with a powerful first-half display.

Tommy Freeman spearheaded Northampton's charge with a hat-trick, helping secure a 27-15 halftime lead. This fearless performance marked a potential path to their first European title in a quarter-century.

Despite Leinster's valiant attempt at a comeback, Northampton withstood pressure, including two players receiving yellow cards, ensuring their place in the final against either Toulouse or Bordeaux.

(With inputs from agencies.)