Northampton's Epic Upset: A Champions Cup Showdown
In a stunning Champions Cup semi-final, Northampton defeated Leinster 37-34. Tommy Freeman's first-half hat-trick led Northampton, aiming for their first European title in 25 years. Despite Leinster's prior dominance and two yellow cards, Northampton held on, setting up a final clash with either Toulouse or Bordeaux.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-05-2025 00:30 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 00:30 IST
In a monumental upset, Northampton emerged victorious over Leinster with a 37-34 scoreline in the Champions Cup semi-final, defying expectations with a powerful first-half display.
Tommy Freeman spearheaded Northampton's charge with a hat-trick, helping secure a 27-15 halftime lead. This fearless performance marked a potential path to their first European title in a quarter-century.
Despite Leinster's valiant attempt at a comeback, Northampton withstood pressure, including two players receiving yellow cards, ensuring their place in the final against either Toulouse or Bordeaux.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Northampton
- Leinster
- Champions
- Cup
- semi-final
- rugby
- Tommy Freeman
- hat-trick
- European
- title
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Chiefs Dominate Highlanders to Regain Super Rugby Pacific Lead
Saudi Arabia Eyes Rugby World Cup Amidst Sports Expansion
Rugby Star Len Ikitau Set for 2025 UK Stint Before Returning Down Under
Ben Youngs: A Glorious Farewell to Rugby Legend
From Rugby Fields to Super Bowl Glory: The Rise of Australian Talent in the NFL