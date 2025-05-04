Left Menu

Al-Ahli Triumphs in Historic Asian Champions League Elite Victory

Al-Ahli secured their first Asian Champions League Elite title by defeating Kawasaki Frontale 2-0 at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium. Key players like Galeno and Franck Kessie scored, marking a historic win for Al-Ahli as the third Saudi club to achieve this honor, delighting their dedicated fans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-05-2025 00:51 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 00:51 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Saudi Arabia's Al-Ahli clinched a historic victory over Japan's Kawasaki Frontale, winning 2-0 to secure their first-ever Asian Champions League Elite title. The match took place on Saturday at a lively King Abdullah Sports City Stadium.

Brazilian star Galeno delivered a stunning strike in the 35th minute, breaking Kawasaki's defense and putting the home team on the path to their maiden Asian title. Just seven minutes later, Franck Kessie doubled the advantage, securing the win for Al-Ahli.

Emphasizing their status as favorites, Al-Ahli's victory makes them the third Saudi club to win this esteemed title, alongside Al-Ittihad and Al-Hilal. The win brought immense pride to the team and its supporters, with notable performances from international talents Riyad Mahrez and Roberto Firmino accentuating the club's determination to make history.

(With inputs from agencies.)

