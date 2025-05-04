Al-Ahli Triumphs in Historic Asian Champions League Elite Victory

Saudi Arabia's Al-Ahli clinched a historic victory over Japan's Kawasaki Frontale, winning 2-0 to secure their first-ever Asian Champions League Elite title. The match took place on Saturday at a lively King Abdullah Sports City Stadium.

Brazilian star Galeno delivered a stunning strike in the 35th minute, breaking Kawasaki's defense and putting the home team on the path to their maiden Asian title. Just seven minutes later, Franck Kessie doubled the advantage, securing the win for Al-Ahli.

Emphasizing their status as favorites, Al-Ahli's victory makes them the third Saudi club to win this esteemed title, alongside Al-Ittihad and Al-Hilal. The win brought immense pride to the team and its supporters, with notable performances from international talents Riyad Mahrez and Roberto Firmino accentuating the club's determination to make history.

