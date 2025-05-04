Dynamic Destruction: Romario Shepherd's Soft Power Surge in IPL Thriller

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's powerhouse Romario Shepherd played a pivotal role in their thrilling victory against Chennai Super Kings by just two runs. Demonstrating his 'kill them softly' strategy, Shepherd's brutal batting display in the late innings effectively dismantled Chennai's grip on the match at M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday during IPL's 18th edition.

Shepherd unleashed a relentless assault in the penultimate over, hammering Khaleel Ahmed for 33 runs, and continued his carnage against Matheesha Pathirana, smashing 20 runs off just five balls. His unbeaten 53 from 14 deliveries became the league's second-fastest half-century, propelling Bengaluru to an imposing total of 213/5.

Despite a challenging outing with the ball, where he conceded 18 runs in an over to 17-year-old Ayush Mhatre, Shepherd's batting prowess shone through. Speaking post-match, Shepherd credited team mentor Dinesh Karthik's guidance for their improved batting performance and acknowledged fellow bowlers Ngidi and Bhuvi for sealing the win. Meanwhile, Chennai's valiant effort, led by Mhatre's 94 and Ravindra Jadeja's unbeaten 77, fell tantalizingly short by one boundary.

