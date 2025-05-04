Hurricanes Storm Back: Sullivan's Triumph Ignites Super Rugby Playoff Race

Bailyn Sullivan made a significant impact from the bench by scoring four tries, powering the Wellington Hurricanes to a 35-17 win over table-toppers Waikato Chiefs in the Super Rugby Pacific. The victory intensifies the race for playoff spots as the competition heats up around round 12.

Elsewhere, the ACT Brumbies took advantage of the Chiefs' defeat by overcoming the New South Wales Waratahs 40-17, closing in on the competition leaders. Meanwhile, Queensland Reds suffered a shocking 36-33 loss to bottom-standing Fijian Drua in Suva, complicating their path.

As dynamics shift, the Hurricanes climbed to fifth place, while Moana Pasifika celebrated their inaugural victory over the Otago Highlanders. The Auckland Blues also boosted their position with a notable 40-19 win over the Western Force at Eden Park, led by Beauden Barrett.

(With inputs from agencies.)