Tejal Rajendra Salve Shines at Khelo India Youth Games Archery

Tejal Rajendra Salve excelled in the girls’ compound qualifying round with 697 points, leading Maharashtra archers in the Khelo India Youth Games Archery competition. Salve's remarkable performance set a competitive tone, while her teammates also secured top qualifying positions. Concurrently, various sports events, including volleyball and kabaddi, showcased intense competition.

Tejal Rajendra Salve Shines at Khelo India Youth Games Archery
Tejal Rajendra Salve from Maharashtra set a new benchmark at the Khelo India Youth Games Archery competition, achieving a top score of 697 points in the girls' compound qualifying round. Her performance spearheaded Maharashtra's impressive sweep across three categories.

Salve, who has represented India at the 2024 Asia Cup in Suwon, South Korea, dominated with a score of 353 in the second half. Her fellow archers, Vaidehi Hirachandra Jadhav and Prithika, secured second and third places. Meanwhile, in the boys' recurve round, Andhra Pradesh's Kodandapani Thaurneesh Jathya led with 655 points.

In other sports, Jammu and Kashmir triumphed over Uttarakhand in volleyball, while Gujarat secured a win against Kerala. Haryana's kabaddi boys' team retained gold, though their girls' team faced stiff competition from Punjab, narrowly maintaining their lead to victory.

