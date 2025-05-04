Karun Nair Urges Delhi Capitals to Play Freely for IPL Playoff Push

Senior batter Karun Nair has called for the Delhi Capitals to embrace a fearless approach as they fight to secure a spot in the IPL playoffs. Positioned fifth in the standings with six wins and four losses, DC is preparing for a critical away match against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Nair stressed the significance of 'winning moments' and encouraged his team to play with liberty and reset their focus following a brief break, believing their strategy will peak at the right time. The 33-year-old underscores the importance of managing controllable factors as they push through the tournament.

Speaking about his personal performance, Nair remains optimistic, aiming to transform solid starts into substantial contributions that could be pivotal for the team. He emphasized that even smaller innings can sometimes have a significant impact on match outcomes.

(With inputs from agencies.)